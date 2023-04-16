In regards to the Parents Bill of Rights, it is not surprising that the Senate along with President Joseph Biden stopped this legislation. It would have given parents the right to know what is going on in our schools. Also what is taught, and parents would be given a right to have a voice.

However, President Joseph Biden does not want that. He wants to indoctrinate our schools with poison such as homosexuality and other poisonous material instead of good, solid classical subjects such as Shakespeare, Macbeth and yes, religion. Also just as important it would give parents a right to know if their child's school is safe. President Joseph Biden does not want this and neither do the liberal Marxists and pinkos, as well.

Just recently in Nashville, Tennessee, six people were killed — three adults and three children. Biden and the Democrats do not want parents to know anything that is going on. Remember, Nazi indoctrination started in the schools back in the middle of the 20th century when Hitler came to power. President Joseph Biden and the Democrats are doing the same thing.

Beware the first step.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn