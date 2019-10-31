This election cycle and the next few after this in this county and in this state is going to define which direction this county and the state goes in. New York state continues to head in the same direction as California. We’re giving people here illegally driver's licenses and if you want to fool yourself and think that won’t lead to people voting who shouldn’t be able to, then go ahead and fool yourself because when they go to the DMV and they check that box on the form the folks at the DMV aren’t allowed to question them and New York state is talking about becoming a sanctuary state and as long as the Democrats continue to be in control it will happen and the Democrats here at the county level are in favor of both the licenses and New York becoming a sanctuary state so apparently Cayuga County is going to head in the same direction. I personally don’t think this is the direction we should be going in this county or in the state so think of these things when you go to vote on Nov. 5 or if you go to vote in one of the early voting places, but most importantly get out and vote. Your future and your children's and grandchildren’s futures depend on it
Andrew Dennison
Andrew Dennison is the Cayuga County Legislature District 2 representative.