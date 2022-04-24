Letter: Democrats have themselves to blame

The Republican Party’s fascist bent over the last five years has shown the Democratic Party nearly incapable of combating the rising tide of fascism at home and abroad. In seven months, Democrats expect electoral losses in line with historical trends of previous midterm elections. Predictably, the party will blame progressives and other parts of the left for November’s election losses. Yet the same Democratic Party pleads for progressive voters and groups to vote for corporate-backed candidates who continually sell out the American public. Since the Clinton Administration, the party has moved further to the right in order to mirror Republicans. Due to this rightward shift in the early 1990s, the poor and working class have been abandoned by Democrats when the party decided to chase the same rich donors who give to Republicans.