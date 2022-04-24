Letter: Democrats have themselves to blame

The Republican Party’s fascist bent over the last five years has shown the Democratic Party nearly incapable of combating the rising tide of fascism at home and abroad. In seven months, Democrats expect electoral losses in line with historical trends of previous midterm elections. Predictably, the party will blame progressives and other parts of the left for November’s election losses. Yet the same Democratic Party pleads for progressive voters and groups to vote for corporate-backed candidates who continually sell out the American public. Since the Clinton Administration, the party has moved further to the right in order to mirror Republicans. Due to this rightward shift in the early 1990s, the poor and working class have been abandoned by Democrats when the party decided to chase the same rich donors who give to Republicans.
As a result, Democratic leaders abandoned the American working-class with passage of NAFTA, support for the War on Drugs, and a failure to stand up for organized labor. Their lurch towards the right allowed Donald Trump and Trumpism, wrapped in faux populism, to be vomited up onto the laps of the American public. As the Democratic Party’s progressive wing tries to reinvigorate the party by channeling the spirits of the New Deal and Great Society, party leaders and donors continue their rightward bend leading to a feeble and inept response to rising fascism. Democrats need to stop trying to be Reagan Republicans and more like New Deal Democrats. If the party establishment fails to correct course, they can only blame themselves for November’s losses.
People are also reading…
James Granger
Auburn