Letter: Democrats' ideology wrong for America

So I recently read a letter telling people to vote for Democrats this year so we can get back to the rule of law. What exactly is the rule of law according to Democrats? They tell you what’s good for you and you have no choices? They tell you to lower your expectations as our country has crumbled in the last nine months. Recently there was a school shooting where the shooter was out of jail within 24 hours, is that rule of law? They spend all of their time trying to jail all of these so-called insurrectionists but yet all of the people that looted and burned buildings to the ground in 2020 are still roaming the streets. I kind of enjoyed $1.79 a gallon gas compared to the $3.30 and rising that we are paying now. What was wrong with low unemployment for everyone compared to what we have today? I am not sure how long this country could survive under the Democrats' ideology and so-called rule of law so just think about that.