Letter: Democrats no longer the party of JFK, FDR

As it stands right now, the majority of Americans expect the Republicans to regain control of the House next year and possibly the Senate. It is easy to see why after the miserable job the Democrats have done with Afghanistan, the southern border, forced vaccinations and the inability to pass even the bipartisan infrastructure bill thanks to their radical left agenda.

Some of your readers seem not to realize that today's Democratic Party is not the same party of JFK and FDR. It has been taken over by radical leftists looking to change America. Fortunately the Republican Party of Lincoln and Reagan is still there to appreciate our Constitution and enforce our laws.

In regard to the many incorrect statements, sorry but almost all Republications are peaceful people. It was Obama who ran up the debt as Biden is trying to do. Estimates are that the crazy $3.5 billion bill will cause one million more people to stay home from work and I know about half of all Americans who are not in favor of it — Republicans.

The USA is still the country that the world's downtrodden want to come to and live. We are strong economically, militarily and with freedoms upheld by laws. The Democrats and their cancel culture want to change that and make us more like the poorer neighbors to the south in the name of socialism. Hang tough, Conservatives and Republicans. You are are best hope.

Ronald Curvin

Scipio

