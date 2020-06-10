Letter: Democrats should be supporting Balter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What kind of candidate spends thousands of dollars sending a mailer bemoaning endorsements not yet earned by an opponent when he hadn’t earned those endorsements either?

What kind of candidate spends thousands of dollars sending a mailer bemoaning the election results when the percentage loss was less than any other candidate that has taken on the Republican in office?

What kind of candidate spends thousands of dollars telling us about his family and friends rather than his platform?

Someone who doesn’t have much to say!

I’m going with a proven candidate, Dana Balter. I support her platform, her performance and love the national and local endorsements she has garnered. She is the best candidate for smart Democrats.

Mickey Belosi

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0