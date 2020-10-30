Letter: Democrats will destroy the country

The national election in November, many feel, is a crucial one in our history and will change our nation for many years, if Democrats are elected.

The Democratic Party has been taken over by the radical left (socialists, progressives, Marxists). The party's platform is as radical as it has ever been. This is not my personal opinion, as the candidates and party members are openly advocating:

1. Open borders; amnesty to illegal immigrants.

2. Gun control.

3. Eliminating the Electoral College.

4. Indoctrinating our schools with radical teaching. We already see this now.

5. Abolishing fracking. Joe Biden has been in favor of this, although now he is back-tracking.

6. Socialized medicine.

7. Stacking the Supreme Court with liberal judges so that the party will be in complete control — little opposition.

8. Defunding the police — reducing the number.

9. Change to the Constitution.

10. Control of the media. Facebook, Twitter, etc. Censorship. Remember Russia's Pravda?