My name is in a letter that blames me and other liberals for our country’s ailments. I can’t find much in it about me, though — or anyone else I know.

My suggestion is for the writer to look for other sources of information about liberals. America is ailing, but if someone is to blame, it’s sources that demonize people.

Demonizing people is always divisive, always hurtful, always based on misinformation, and always wrong.

David Connelly

Auburn