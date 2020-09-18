Letter: Dems are terrorists who hate America

So there is a few parts to this letter. I just saw the article on CAP getting a government grant and noticed somebody was actually angry about it. Excuse me? Somebody is actually angry a domestic violence organization is getting much-needed help. Wow. Just wow. Whomever is angry about that needs to do some self reflection.
In regards to Mike Murray's letter about Dems being the real enemy. My brother, I am right there with you. However, The Citizen does print pro-Trump letters and whatnot. They have printed several of mine calling out the left's insanity. I've even gone as far as to explain mentalism and how it's used for basic mind control. Cognitive bias comes to play here. People don't want to hear the cold, hard, ugly truth.
The Democratic Party are nothing but domestic terrorists. Please, I'd like somebody to prove me wrong. Please. However, before you even try, look up Operation Northwoods. If our own government wanted to attack our own people to have a reason to fight Cuba, what makes you think they won't or haven't done it again.
Now here's the cognitive bias. For those that don't know its basically your brain's refusal to listen to conflicting information or learn new information on a subject. I used to be a Democrat. I used to claim a medical allergy to Republicans. Then ... I grew up. So let's simplify this. Remove names. Remove parties. On one side you have an American trying to save America from being destroyed from within. The other sides trying to destroy it. One is hell bent on America. The other, their sole purpose is to destroy the other side and everything he's done to help prosper the country. Now. We bring names back. Trump loves the country; Democrats hate it. I hope soon that these radicals are declared domestic terrorists (they are) so we can end all this nonsense and get our country back. #maga
Justin Graf
Auburn
