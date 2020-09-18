Letter: Dems are terrorists who hate America

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So there is a few parts to this letter. I just saw the article on CAP getting a government grant and noticed somebody was actually angry about it. Excuse me? Somebody is actually angry a domestic violence organization is getting much-needed help. Wow. Just wow. Whomever is angry about that needs to do some self reflection.

In regards to Mike Murray's letter about Dems being the real enemy. My brother, I am right there with you. However, The Citizen does print pro-Trump letters and whatnot. They have printed several of mine calling out the left's insanity. I've even gone as far as to explain mentalism and how it's used for basic mind control. Cognitive bias comes to play here. People don't want to hear the cold, hard, ugly truth.

The Democratic Party are nothing but domestic terrorists. Please, I'd like somebody to prove me wrong. Please. However, before you even try, look up Operation Northwoods. If our own government wanted to attack our own people to have a reason to fight Cuba, what makes you think they won't or haven't done it again.