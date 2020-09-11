Letter: Dems are the real enemy, not Trump

It's obvious that this isn't an equal-opportunity newspaper. All I see is Trump bashing in letters and cartoons. How about the thousands that want Trump? That letter on Sept. 8 saying Trump is tearing us apart? Come out of your basement you're sharing with Sleepy Joe. If you really watch, it's all the Democrats that are letting the terrorist groups tear apart cities. And then wanting taxpayers to pay to fix it. While Trump sent in feds to stop it. He is the only one to try to stop it. He had the economy booming until the pandemic started that would have been worse had he not stopped the travel in from China, while Democrats tried to stop him. It's all the people for the Democrats acting like complete idiots, attacking people for using their freedom of speech. Trying to tell us all what we can say and do. I, as one, will never let any of them tell me what I can say or do. I'm not a puppet like the rest, as many of us aren't. Wake up. Democrats want to own us and enslave us.