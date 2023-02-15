We have listened to the news and politics for awhile, and in recent polls taken, it was said that most Democratic voters prefer a different candidate to run in 2024 presidential elections.

In listening to many of the Democrats both in the Congress and Senate, if it were up to myself and my wife, we would like to recommend that former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, be selected to run for the positions of president and vice president for the following reasons:

Tim Ryan and Adam Schiff are extremely well-educated and are fantastic speakers. I would like to note that Tim Ryan does not take any gump from the GOP and speaks with a voice of "authority."

Both of these two representatives are family orientated, people persons and dedicated to the "Rule of Law."

If Adam Schiff does not accept the nomination then I would also like to recommend Mrs. Michele Obama as vice president. She is 100% for the people of this country and well loved by "everybody"! Another candidate is Filomen Vela of Texas; he does not take gump from any GOP!

We cannot think of three better candidates than those mentioned above. Everybody needs to email the Democratic Party (DCCC) in Washington and let them know of the candidates mentioned above.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn