Letter: Dems only focus on taking down Trump

At one time I used to admire letters from Mr. Balyszak, mostly concerning wasteful tax dollar spending. But it seems, like many other letter writers to this paper, his disdain for President Trump is getting the best of him. The only truthful part of his letter was: "The truth is the Democrats are doing everything in their power to take Trump down instead." This has been going on since election day, and fortunately, without success.
Frank Petrosino
Auburn
