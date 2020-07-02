Letter: Dennison critics ignore freedom of speech

I have to ask the question what happened to freedom of speech? The First Amendment allows us to speak our mind and stand up for whatever we believe in. However, there are limits — we're not to harm others to get what we want. The communication by Legislator Dennison was entirely within the bounds of free speech. He is only speaking on his observations and I don’t agree that this is racist. However, today we have a distorted definition of free speech. Now if it doesn’t agree with those of the far left, it is immediately determined to be wrong thinking or the race card gets throw down and it’s somehow racist! The suppression of any conservative viewpoint is the common and the left reacts with intolerance and in some case violence. You only need to look at news reports on physical or other types of assaults on those who chose to wear a red cap with MAGA on it! CNN has a settlement agreement with Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student wrongly portrayed in the media as having racially harassed a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. The media's condemnation of Sandmann and his classmates was overwhelming, but subsequent video footage showed that the Native American man, Phillips, misrepresented the situation in his statements to news outlets. The legal actions now extend to the Washington Post, and NBC Universal, and his lawyers have promised that more suits are coming. Mob rule that has taken place in Seattle has now lead to death and injury from “peaceful” protesters. The concept of defunding police departments and not embracing training and policy changes is ridiculous. I have no problems with peaceful protest, it’s protected under freedom of speech, but when it breaks down into looting and anarchy, as in nearby Rochester, this is unacceptable!