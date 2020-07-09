Letter: Dennison dedicated to good government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find it very disheartening that someone cannot express their own views publicly on how they feel or perceive an issue. Just because you do not agree with an individual's opinion doesn't mean they do not have the right to express them or you must chastise them for speaking up. What has happened to our rights under the First Amendment?

Andrew Dennison's recent letter ("Protests have been anything but peaceful") obviously touched some nerves and I am sure it wasn't meant to. I interpreted it as a wake-up call for our elected officials at all levels to do something before our country is destroyed. Andrew Dennison is a special legislator with insights, integrity and a conservative view. He is always questioning the way things are being done. Always looking out for the costs and how it will affect taxpayers in the end. Can all the other 14 members say the same, or is it a question of what will benefit some of them personally?

Cayuga County residents would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated, committed and concerned legislator than Andrew Dennison. (Would you agree with him at all times? No. And no one would expect you to.)