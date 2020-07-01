Letter: Dennison is covert racism poster child

When I talk about generational-derived, decades-old covert racist attitudes, I am convinced that Cayuga County has its own poster child in the persona of county Legislator Andrew Dennison. His June 25 remarks in The Citizen is a retread of age-old racist platitudes that can no longer be relegated to ignorance. He believes what he believes. And he should be judged on his beliefs. The Legislature is compelled to decide what to do about the racist image that is now permeating that entire elected body by the words of one of their colleagues. Unfortunately, the silence or support by the people of Ira, Cato and Conquest for their legislator will paint those folks as having the same viewpoints and position them on the wrong side of history. Dennison purposely acted to demean the people who put him in office (or maybe expressed what his electorate have voiced to him), and he should be held accountable, or not, by them. Just as important, the county Legislature cannot articulate that all lives matter, that diversity matters, that they believe in equity and social justice for all, especially Black and Brown lives, without taking decisive and deliberate action towards the person who is now a scourge on that elected body. And please, Mr. Dennison, do not offer an artificial apology, which has become the refuge of people like you whose views of society are drenched in racist thinking and an antiquated perspective on African Americans.