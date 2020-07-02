Letter: Dennison's commentary crossed the line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We stand with and support our local community leaders and their extraordinary efforts to peacefully bring our community together to promote racial justice and equality for every single citizen in Auburn and Cayuga County.

Last week The Citizen published a letter to the editor by Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison that included racial stereotypes, outright lies and a hostile tone that is an affront to the values of freedom and equality we share as Cayuga County residents as well as American citizens.

James Baldwin wrote, “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.” Legislator Dennison’s remarks have crossed a line and we condemn the sentiments expressed in the letter which go beyond the mere political disagreement.

Mayor Michael Quill and City Councilors Terry Cuddy, Jimmy Giannettino and Debby McCormick

Auburn

