Letter: Dennison's letter shows us who he is

While joining the NAACP and chorus of community leaders condemning Cayuga County Legislator Dennison's recent letter to the editor, I also want to applaud The Citizen for publishing the letter. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects not only Mr. Dennison’s right to free speech, but also the Auburn Citizen’s right of a free press. Mr. Dennison’s letter was indeed newsworthy.

Rather than ignore Mr. Dennison’s ill-informed, bigoted remarks, the Citizen fulfilled its responsibility to informing the citizenry by opting to publish his letter, and by providing space for the NAACP and other community leaders to respond. The Citizen’s decision helps inform Mr. Dennison’s constituents and the broader public about Mr. Dennison’s temperament and lack of character, and contributes to the important conversations taking place in our community about racial injustice and white privilege.