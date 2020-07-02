Letter: Dennison's letter shows us who he is

While joining the NAACP and chorus of community leaders condemning Cayuga County Legislator Dennison's recent letter to the editor, I also want to applaud The Citizen for publishing the letter. The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects not only Mr. Dennison’s right to free speech, but also the Auburn Citizen’s right of a free press. Mr. Dennison’s letter was indeed newsworthy.
Rather than ignore Mr. Dennison’s ill-informed, bigoted remarks, the Citizen fulfilled its responsibility to informing the citizenry by opting to publish his letter, and by providing space for the NAACP and other community leaders to respond. The Citizen’s decision helps inform Mr. Dennison’s constituents and the broader public about Mr. Dennison’s temperament and lack of character, and contributes to the important conversations taking place in our community about racial injustice and white privilege.
Since leaving the Cayuga County government, I have endeavored to keep a low profile. However, the NAACP letter notes that this is not an isolated incident. From my experience as county administrator, I can attest to the fact that Mr. Dennison's letter is consistent with the ignorant, hateful and belligerent conduct that he routinely displays in public and private meetings. I am happy The Citizen chose to run his letter to expose Mr. Dennison as an ill-informed, narrow-minded, petty man that lacks any sense of professionalism or decorum that we should all expect from our elected officials. The communities he represents, and Cayuga County in general, deserve better.
In another state Mr. Dennison might be subject to a recall petition. However, bills sponsored over the last decade by State Sens. John DeFrancisco (R) and Sen. Tony Avella (D) have not passed, and the recall of elected officials is not permitted in New York. Regardless of whether or not Mr. Dennison has the sense to resign and retreat to private life, I hope the other members of the county Legislature vote to censure his disgraceful conduct. Their action or inaction on this front will demonstrate whether they are real leaders, or part of the “great silent majority” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned against.
J. Justin Woods
Auburn
J. Justin Woods is the owner of The Law Offices of J. Justin Woods in Auburn and is a former county administrator of Cayuga County.
