Letter: Dennison's recent letter fits his pattern

I grew up in Red Creek, just down Route 370 from the town of Cato. The people of Cato, much like the people of neighboring towns Ira and Conquest, are good and honorable folk.

Unfortunately, as his many letters to The Citizen make clear, Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison is not one of them.

His most recent letter to the editor is the subject of deserved condemnation. He starts it by declaring, “I’m sure after this letter I’ll be called a racist.” That fails to stop Dennison, who continues in one of the most derogatory, unintelligible screeds I have ever read.

In fact, Mr. Dennison’s entire legacy as a county legislator can be read as a failure — one letter to the editor at a time:

He writes about “wasting taxpayer money, but in an April 2018 letter, it was revealed that he voted himself a pay raise of 34% and consistently voted to increase taxes.