Letter: Dennison's recent letter fits his pattern

I grew up in Red Creek, just down Route 370 from the town of Cato. The people of Cato, much like the people of neighboring towns Ira and Conquest, are good and honorable folk.
Unfortunately, as his many letters to The Citizen make clear, Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison is not one of them.
His most recent letter to the editor is the subject of deserved condemnation. He starts it by declaring, “I’m sure after this letter I’ll be called a racist.” That fails to stop Dennison, who continues in one of the most derogatory, unintelligible screeds I have ever read.
In fact, Mr. Dennison’s entire legacy as a county legislator can be read as a failure — one letter to the editor at a time:
He writes about “wasting taxpayer money, but in an April 2018 letter, it was revealed that he voted himself a pay raise of 34% and consistently voted to increase taxes.
Dennison rarely hides his contempt for his constituents. In a July 2018 letter, he accused one of being “unpatriotic.” In a May 2020 letter, he called constituents “sheep.” In a June 2020 letter, he labeled others “cowards” for believing “liberal hoaxes.
In addition to the self-admitted racism of his June 26th letter, he repeatedly singles out two other public figures, calling President Obama "dumb” and seeming obsessed with California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Is it a coincidence that these are both black elected officials? I think not.
Finally, Dennison says voters are “idiots” for approving school budgets instead of firing teachers and closing districts. Yet consistently, his letters contain some of the worst misspellings and grammar one may ever read. His inability to proofread his own letters is as much an argument for increasing school budgets as his poorly worded diatribes are against them.
In a September 2019 letter, Dennison admits, “Some people have said I write too much.” Yet in all of his writings, he never discusses what he has done for the people of Cato, Ira, and Conquest. It is clear that he has failed.
Racism has no place in Cayuga County. Through his unfortunate and unnecessary writing, Dennison has proved unfit for the office he holds. I know that he is a bowler, so let me put this in terms he might understand:
Andy, you’re in a 7-10 split. You can resign, or we can vote you out - but you’ve lost this frame.
Roger Misso
Syracuse
