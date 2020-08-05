Letter: Dennison's views must not be silenced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I see no reason for Andrew Dennison to step down. The Cayuga County Legislature should be ashamed of their nasty comments regarding his letter to the editor. His letter was not racist nor inflammatory, in fact he brought up valid issues that should be discussed rather than mocked.

It is my opinion that the left has decided they are the only people with First Amendment rights and anyone with a different opinion should be silenced.

I am not a resident of Cayuga County but I am a resident of the United States of America. For too long conservatives have allowed themselves to be silenced through intimidation and ridicule. These tactics of Karl Marx and Saul Alinsky are taking a foothold in America and they have to be challenged.

Thank you, Mr. Dennison, for having the courage to express your concerns publicly.

Frank L. Prudence

Ithaca

