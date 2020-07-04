Letter: Dennison's words disparage our history

Though I’m not a resident of Auburn, I am a son of Auburn because of my rich family legacy, signified by Holland Stadium at Auburn High School and my participation at its re-dedication in September 2017. I am familiar with and proud of Auburn’s rich legacy as a beacon of racial justice, exalted by William Seward’s leadership as an abolitionist in the mid-19th century; by Harriet Tubman’s presence as a lifelong advocate of freedom; and by my own father’s enduring commitment affirming educational opportunity and civil rights.
This is why I am appalled at the letter from Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison who refers to protesters as “idiots” and cast aspersions at Black people. Dennison is not only wrong for doing so, but his words disparage Auburn’s history and character of fairness and freedom.
Let us resurrect the words of Auburn favorite son William Seward who declared:
"all men are equal by the law of nature and of nations, the right of property in slaves falls to the ground; for one who is equal to another cannot be the owner or property of that other."
Seward’s historic statement stands in stunning contrast in its emphasis on human equality to Dennison’s recent statement. We can only reaffirm Seward’s truths by decrying Dennison’s perversions. To be true to their heritage and calling, the citizens of Auburn must stand for integrity and justice. I join the righteous voices demanding that Andrew Dennison resign from the Legislature and no longer be allowed to so poorly represent the people of Auburn and Cayuga County.
Joseph H. Holland
New York
Joseph H. Holland is son of Auburn native Jerome “Brud” Holland.
