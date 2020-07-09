Letter: Dennison's words divisive, destructive

Words have power. While we all enjoy the rights afforded to us under the 1st Amendment that grants us among other things the ability to speak freely, when we do so it is important that we choose the right speech. This is especially true for those in leadership positions who are appropriately held to a higher standard. We can choose words that are constructive, respectful and helpful, or, we can choose the opposite. In his recent letter to the editor, Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison chose the opposite.

Legislator Dennison consciously chose to be unconstructive, disrespectful, divisive and unhelpful. His letter was not only littered with falsehoods, it was racist. He blatantly ignored the peaceful demonstrations that have taken place in our community calling for unity, understanding and change. His letter undermines the ongoing efforts of Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, and the members of their respective departments, to build relationships throughout our community rooted in respect, trust and transparency. Legislator Dennison asked where “our elected officials at all levels are?” I would like to pose the same question to him. Where have you been Legislator Dennison while elected officials throughout this community have joined with social justice groups and law enforcement agencies to build a community that promotes and demands inclusion, rather than division? You have chosen to be absent.