Letter: Dennison's words make him unfit for office
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Dennison's words make him unfit for office

This is in response to the letter to the editor from Andrew Dennison published on Friday, June 26.

I read his letter with great disgust. It is filled with racist tropes, misinformation and hyperbolic inflammatory rhetoric. It shows absolutely no understanding of history and no understanding of the current civil unrest that our country faces. Mr. Dennison is on our county Legislature. While he is not my representative, he is part of a body that represents all the people of Cayuga County. His letter is certainly behavior that is unacceptable from a county leader.

I request that the Cayuga County Legislature: Censure this legislator, ask him to tender his resignation, require diversity training for the entire Legislature and disavow his remarks.

Dia Carabajal

Auburn

Dia Carabajal is the Democratic candidate for the state's 126th Assembly District.

