Letter: Deyneka dedicated to town of Owasco

Melissa Deyneka, a longtime resident of Owasco, is an excellent candidate for the Owasco Town Council. I first met Melissa many years ago at Owasco school. At Owasco she devoted considerable time and energy to the PTO. Melissa didn't stop there, she got involved in many areas throughout Owasco school. She was later hired as the assistant school nurse. She was well liked and respected by all. Melissa would be a true asset to the town council. Melissa Deyneka is a strong individual, she will be a sensitive, articulate and intelligent voice to the town council. She has the courage and compassion to stand up to the special interests and represent the best interests of the town residents. Please vote for Melissa Deyneka for Owasco Town Council!