Mike Didio is dedicated to our county. He has been a voice for the residents of our community. He will continue to bring economic development into our county. He is a "watchful eye" on spending and will fight to keep our taxes down. Didio is passionate about our community as he coordinates programs related to chemical dependency. He is moral and truthful. Vote for Mike Didio! Didio is the man we need representing us in District 14.
Judy Ducayne
Auburn