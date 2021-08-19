Letter: Diocese trying to protect its money

Last week, Bishop Matano announced that there would be no mandate to close any Catholic church in Auburn. While many Catholics viewed that statement as a victory, Salvatore R. Matano is merely continuing the games and strategy that the church has used for the last 50-plus years. Matano, in words, says the victims of priest abuse must be compensated. However, Matano's actions continue the deception and denial. The Rochester Diocese filed for bankruptcy nearly two years ago. While the Rochester Diocese says it filed for bankruptcy so that all victims of priest abuse could get compensated, in reality the church wanted to block the release of discovery/files from the church and to prevent victims from telling their stories. There are 484 claims pending in bankruptcy court against the Rochester Diocese. The church was hopeful that a proposed settlement of $35,000,000 by its insurance companies would be accepted by the bankruptcy court on July 9. The judge rejected the settlement as being too "small." Had the court accepted the proposed settlement, the Rochester Diocese could have started to close churches without fear that any proceeds from the sale of church properties would not have gone to the victims of priest abuse. With the failure of the settlement, Matano is holding off closing properties for fear that the organization that covered up priest abuse could lose the money. It's all about the money. The church has admitted the coverup. In the last month, retired Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard (1977-2014), himself the subject of allegations of abuse, admits that the church never alerted law enforcement and simply moved priests around from parish to parish without alerting anyone. In a deposition, retired Rochester Bishop Matthew Clark admits to knowing about certain priests and their abuse. The deception and lies continue. For those feeling sorry for the church, remember that the Catholic Church in the United States has paid out less to its victims than the billions of dollars of taxpayers' money that the non-taxpaying church received in the last two years in COVID aid. After all, we wouldn't want the church to suffer.