Diverting $155 million from disaster relief in order to continue bad policy decisions at the US southern border while the nation is bracing for hurricane season is one of the most irresponsible actions this administration could do.
Imagine when Hurricane Sandy devastated communities around New York State how we would have recovered if FEMA could not help because funds were diverted in such a manner. That recovery would not have happened. We would be outraged and calling for an end to the administration that would so carelessly discard us.
There will be more "significant new catastrophic events" to borrow the quote NPR attributes to the DHS.
The flooding we experience along the southern coast of Lake Ontario qualifies.
Puerto Rico and Florida are about to get hit with another hurricane. There will be more storms.
This plan needs to be reversed so that we can be better prepared for the emergencies that we face.
Scott Comegys
Palmyra