Letter: Discrimination has no place in health care

In the wake of these trying times across the country, I must say I can't believe things have gotten worse. Not for me but for my friends and loved ones. With both a biological and societal plague coming to light, we are forced to rely on our last defense more than ever: the hospital. Whichever battle you face on the streets, you have the minor comfort that if you are in danger, others will help. Others will keep you safe and healthy.

Unfortunately this luxury — no, this right — no longer applies to all. Last week President Trump and his administration signed the permission slip to deny those in the transgender community necessary medical care. When asked for an explanation as to why he erased this single step of progress, Roger Severino, the director of the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services, stated: “It’s not the role of the federal bureaucrat to impose their own meanings on the words that their representatives have enshrined into law.”

To which I'd like to respond: yes it is. Because as a federal bureaucrat you are to uphold the beliefs, practices, and even semantics that are best for the country. That includes all people within it.