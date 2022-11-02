Letter: Discuss bail reform more intelligently

Reasonable bail is a Constitutional right. The Eighth Amendment to the U.S Constitution states: "Excessive bail shall not be required." In all the heated rhetoric about bail I have not seen nor heard anyone acknowledge this Constitutional right. Instead of trying to scare people, I think it better to have a thorough and thoughtful discussion. Under what extreme conditions can a Constitutional right be abridged? Bail has been protected since 1791. It's time to deal with that reality with calculated deliberation, not shrill hyperbole.