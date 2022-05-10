Letter: Division depresses school vote turnout

As school board elections and budget votes near, it is important to remember how critical schools are to our communities. Opinions abound during the school year yet the voter turnout for these important elections is typically extremely low.

The Skaneateles school district is comprised of two counties with 8,995 population and 3,762 households (Censusreporter.com). With over 80% of the population being of voting age, there is a potential for 7,200 votes. Since 2015 the turnout for the school budget vote and board elections in Skaneateles have been as low as 542 voters and as high as 2,500 (Source: Syracuse.com). The sum for voters going to the ballot boxes over this six-year period is 7,200 and on average less than 17% of the voting population casts a vote. Schools in our communities are our most valuable assets and the election of their governing bodies is critical to maintain their values at the highest level.

Unfortunately, politics have infiltrated our school elections and created significant divides in our communities. Neighbors can no longer have debates about what is best for our children without getting labeled. Propaganda campaigns stymie thoughtful, unemotional discussions that help our society progress. Difference of opinions are good. Stifling critical thought is a danger to us all.

There is often divisiveness and less than savory tactics utilized that are reflective of the current tone of our national elections. There is no place for that in a community election. Unfortunately, with small voter turnout, these tactics can sway the outcome to deliver election results that do not best represent our community. Far too often, the best candidates with the right capabilities are out-politicked for a very important job. If more of our community participated in each election this would be the exception rather than the rule. Facebook rants and keyboard arguments will not help our school, voting in a new board will.

As the May 17 election approaches consider each candidate with an open mind. Have discussions with the candidates rather than listening to other people’s opinions. No hidden agendas — make sure the candidate really wants the job and has the best interest of your child and community in mind. Ask yourself if the person you are voting for is the person you want making decisions that impact up to 12 years of your child’s education and will manage our community’s most valuable asset.

Most importantly, vote!

Joseph Goethe

Skaneateles

