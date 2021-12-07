Letter: Divisions in America are destructive

Now is the time for Americans to wake up to the truth of what is really happening in our country.

Far too many Americans are in denial about how divided we have become. In fact we are more divided than we were before the Civil War! (And, it certainly can't be entirely blamed on the COVID virus that continues to mutate in an effort to take as many to their deaths as possible!)

How fortunate indeed that today's scientists and medical professionals are (to-date) capable of finding the answers to these killer viruses ... working tirelessly to find the vaccines that will save lives! Unfortunately far too many people refuse to recognize their efforts because they would rather choose to be blind to the truth.

There's certainly overwhelming evidence of far too many people who were either taking their last breath or those who survived it who publicly acknowledged they'd wished they had gotten vaccinated! (It's surprising how many deniers who won't get their shots are quick to get to the hospital when they do get COVID!)

Many are also aware that denial exists in many other facets of our lives as well!

For far too long we've turned a blind eye to what the bad apples have continued to get away with in our police departments ... and behind prison walls as well! (Unfortunately it's the unions that have protected them instead of weeding them out!) It has only been because of the Black Lives Matter movement that we're having to (finally) address this decades old issue!

And, for far too long guns have been a serious problem and now it's become an even more troublesome issue in our schools and we can be certain it is likely to get much worse ... especially the existing issue of bullying, which has been a problem for decades and for some kids, it will no doubt continue. Except now that guns are easily accessible, we may see the same carnage happen again because a kid who is bullied by his classmates may respond the same as the kid in Michigan just did!

As a member of the clergy, we can't ask God to “take care of the problem” … although some believe He can. Instead it's about what is expected of honest-to-goodness Americans who should be “doing unto others as they would want done to them.”

The Rev. Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

