Letter: Do as they say, not as they do

Slowly the truth comes out? Yes or no? Cuomo tells us to isolate ourselves while his brother disregarded his edict. Pelosi calls you to follow her lead while she goes maskless to have her hair done. California governor goes out to dinner unmasked and sitting next to people without social distancing. All caught on tape.
The message I get is Cuomo is special and privileged but we are ripe for domination.
Beware the first step.
Right or wrong, it's your choice — thank God.
Evidently they are immune to the virus.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
