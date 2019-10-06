Last week Congressman Brindisi made a statement opposing the impeachment hearings because he stated that Trump was duly elected by the voters. Are all Washington, D.C., politicians that stupidly jaded? Trump was not duly elected. Trump lost the popular vote by the large margin of almost three million votes. Trump was not elected president by the voters — the true voice of America. Trump was installed in the White House by the corrupted Electoral College. While the Electoral College may have had a purpose in the early days of our government, the continued use of it is an insult to the intelligence of today's voters. It is time to push all politicians to eliminate the Electoral College and to let our votes count. And for the folks who live in his district, it is time to vote Brindisi out of office.
Doris Lindsay
Auburn