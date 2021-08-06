 Skip to main content
Letter: Do homework before you write letters
Letter: Do homework before you write letters

In response to Gary "Stretch" Wright's letter: Blah blah blah ... blah blah blah blah blah blah blah *deep inhale* blah blah blah. We live in a constitutional republic, not a democracy. How many times must I tell you?!

Justin Graf

Auburn

