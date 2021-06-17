Letter: Do homework on critical race theory

Edmund Burke, a member of the English Parliament from 1776-1794, is quoted as saying "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Today that statement would be considered chauvinistic and the definition of evil would be subject to the moral relativism of politically correct Marxist-leaning wordsmiths. This is exemplified in the pervasive push of critical race theory in many of our schools — both public and private — where children are taught that their "white" skin pigment identifies them as racists and where equity is prioritized above meritocracy and equality of opportunity.
This toxic, abusive concoction from the people of "free choice" and "science" will only serve to perpetuate racial division and diminish the hard-fought genuine progress we have made especially since the 1960s. Parents, grandparents and others, ask your children and grandchildren daily what they are being taught. Better yet, go to your local school board meetings in significant numbers and start asking questions.
Cayuga County did not vote for Biden so it's very questionable that any CRT push really has an entrenched mandate.
Google "Loudon County, VA, PACT - Parents Against Critical Theory." Expect tenacious opposition. The property tax system, most of the political establishment and a majority of the media is against us. Be prepared to support each other in every way. We have a template for peaceful civil disobedience from the civil rights era. Do not let the "might makes right" bureaucracy dismiss your inquiries and lets derail this ominous trajectory to destruction.
To paraphrase Gov. Huckabee, there's a reason your car has a small rearview mirror for looking back and a large front windshield for moving forward. Yes, retain the best of the past for the future, but don't dwell on a one-dimensional theory from those more interested in control than peace or healing — that is people more attuned to heeling and piece(s) than the aforementioned.
Luke 12:4-5 (NIV) says, "I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do NO more. But I will show you whom you should fear. Fear him who, after the killing of the body has power to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him."
Do your homework. It's our children's future!
Thomas Longley
Auburn