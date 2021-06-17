Letter: Do homework on critical race theory

Edmund Burke, a member of the English Parliament from 1776-1794, is quoted as saying "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Today that statement would be considered chauvinistic and the definition of evil would be subject to the moral relativism of politically correct Marxist-leaning wordsmiths. This is exemplified in the pervasive push of critical race theory in many of our schools — both public and private — where children are taught that their "white" skin pigment identifies them as racists and where equity is prioritized above meritocracy and equality of opportunity.

This toxic, abusive concoction from the people of "free choice" and "science" will only serve to perpetuate racial division and diminish the hard-fought genuine progress we have made especially since the 1960s. Parents, grandparents and others, ask your children and grandchildren daily what they are being taught. Better yet, go to your local school board meetings in significant numbers and start asking questions.

Cayuga County did not vote for Biden so it's very questionable that any CRT push really has an entrenched mandate.