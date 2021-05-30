Letter: Do more research before spouting off

I would like to respond to Mr. Graf’s letter from May 25. Since he seems to want to educate people, I have some specific questions.

1. You stated: “First and foremost when it comes to politics, you have to research both sides. ... I guarantee if you stop listening to CNN and other left-based news sources.” So, which is it? Research both or only listen to right-based news sources? I recommend you try out “The Bulwark with Charlie Sikes” podcast.

2. You stated: “You have to address the policies. The policies are the problems.” What specific policy problems did Mr. Trump address?

3. You stated: “The problem is actions speak louder than words. Trump did what he said he was going to do. Expose and drain the swamp.” Could you elaborate on what exactly he did to drain said “swamp”?