Letter: Do more research before spouting off

I would like to respond to Mr. Graf’s letter from May 25. Since he seems to want to educate people, I have some specific questions.
1. You stated: “First and foremost when it comes to politics, you have to research both sides. ... I guarantee if you stop listening to CNN and other left-based news sources.” So, which is it? Research both or only listen to right-based news sources? I recommend you try out “The Bulwark with Charlie Sikes” podcast.
2. You stated: “You have to address the policies. The policies are the problems.” What specific policy problems did Mr. Trump address?
3. You stated: “The problem is actions speak louder than words. Trump did what he said he was going to do. Expose and drain the swamp.” Could you elaborate on what exactly he did to drain said “swamp”?
4. You stated: “Stop letting these crooks grow rich off of your ignorance.” With this I agree, however, who are the crooks? Our political system has been corrupted by the money. People (including me) benefited from the increased standard deduction Trump implemented. But it was peanuts compared to the tax cuts and loopholes for the rich CEOs and their corporations, oil, pharmaceuticals, etc. I recommend you read: "Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right by Historian" by Jane Mayer.
Mary Furlong
Martville