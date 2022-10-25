Letter: Do your part and cast your ballot

Time to wake up. Our democracy is in serious trouble! It's obvious that its decline has been made even more possible with what former President Trump did ... and continues to do. And would you believe President Lincoln warned that this would happen? He said, “I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country ... corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the republic is destroyed.”

Let's face it, it's too many big money folks/corporations that are among those who don't want to pay their fair share of taxes. They're the only ones who can and certainly are capable of manipulating prices on gas, groceries, etc.

One only has to check out today's political ads, especially those paid by the Republican Party. They would have you blame President Biden for what is happening to the alarming rise of prices ... and a host of other questionable truths!

Indeed President Biden did make an election promise that he'd “raise taxes on those at the top who either don't pay their taxes and/or their fair share of taxes.” (And now we're seeing the obvious results of who's paying for those ads!)

One would expect our elected officials in Washington would be able to do something to help curb what's happening but too many are receiving the PAC money from big money folks. The hands of too many elected officials are tied! But it was their choice.

So it's the money power of the country that's to blame for what's happening. And ... we can't expect GOD to fix it. It's really up to those who want to save our democracy to do it and we can and must do it ... by voting!

Rev. Joyce Smith

Auburn