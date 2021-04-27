Letter: Do your part to end COVID-19

Over a year ago the COVID-19 virus appeared on the scene. Since then, just about everything that our not-so-fearless leader (Mr. Trump) could do wrong he did. When his own CDC recommended mask wearing, he said: "I just don't want to wear one myself. It's a recommendation, they recommend it. I'm feeling good.” In fact, Dr. William Redfield, who was the head of Trump’s CDC, said: “This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” As with any cult leader, Mr. Trump has tremendous control over his lemmings and had he repeated the message that mask wearing and social distancing protects yourself and others most would have done so and thousands of lives would have been saved. Even now Trump will not join the chorus of ex-presidents advocating that people get vaccinated. In fact, he took the vaccine shot he supported in private with no fanfare. The one thing he got right was when he said, regarding the virus, “We’re at war, in a true sense we’re at war.” The greatest generation fought World War II and sacrificed a lot including the lives of their sons, daughters and husbands and wives to win it. Now, the whiniest generation selfishly refuses to wear masks or get vaccinated thus jeopardizing the rest of us. In that regard they prolong this war on the virus and the very restrictions they childishly oppose. I’m fed-up with the crybabies who refuse to endure a minor inconvenience to save the lives of others.
So now we are heading toward 600,000 deaths and new, more contagious variants have arisen. Many people still don’t realize that there is virtually no risk from the vaccine or, amazingly, argue that mandatory mask wearing is some threat to their First Amendment rights. I should remind them that a requirement to wear masks violates no one’s right and we do not have absolute rights under the Bill of Rights. There is no absolute right to freedom of expression or freedom of religion. Also, there is no absolute right to bear arms just as there is no absolute right to bare faces when public safety is an issue. I’ve had two shots as has my wife. We are now relatively safe but we will still wear masks and social distance to protect others. Get the shot, social distance and wear a mask. It’s your patriotic duty!
Thomas Hanley
Fulton