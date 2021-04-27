Letter: Do your part to end COVID-19

Over a year ago the COVID-19 virus appeared on the scene. Since then, just about everything that our not-so-fearless leader (Mr. Trump) could do wrong he did. When his own CDC recommended mask wearing, he said: "I just don't want to wear one myself. It's a recommendation, they recommend it. I'm feeling good.” In fact, Dr. William Redfield, who was the head of Trump’s CDC, said: “This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” As with any cult leader, Mr. Trump has tremendous control over his lemmings and had he repeated the message that mask wearing and social distancing protects yourself and others most would have done so and thousands of lives would have been saved. Even now Trump will not join the chorus of ex-presidents advocating that people get vaccinated. In fact, he took the vaccine shot he supported in private with no fanfare. The one thing he got right was when he said, regarding the virus, “We’re at war, in a true sense we’re at war.” The greatest generation fought World War II and sacrificed a lot including the lives of their sons, daughters and husbands and wives to win it. Now, the whiniest generation selfishly refuses to wear masks or get vaccinated thus jeopardizing the rest of us. In that regard they prolong this war on the virus and the very restrictions they childishly oppose. I’m fed-up with the crybabies who refuse to endure a minor inconvenience to save the lives of others.