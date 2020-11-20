Letter: Do your part to help stop the spread

With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the uptick in COVID-19 cases here in the Finger Lakes and in all of New York threatens to upend our holidays this year. There are regulations that don’t make sense and that we don’t agree with, but there are other things we must do, because they are the right things.
For example, wearing a mask shows we take the possibility of contracting or spreading COVID seriously. We don’t want to risk being placed in “yellow zone” status and be subject to more restrictions and business or school closures.
To wear a mask means making a very small sacrifice. Don’t wear a mask because someone tells you it is mandatory; wear one to show respect for people around you and that your actions speak to the greater good and your wish to keep people safe.
This has been a difficult year that has stressed us out and has disturbed the normalcy of our lives. Yet, I am eternally grateful for the willingness of so many people who still put others first and consider their needs over their own. That means contributing to food pantries, volunteering to make masks and generally being there for our neighbors.
And there isn’t enough gratitude to express for our first responders who have continued to do their jobs on the frontlines of this pandemic. In big cities, and in rural communities like my district, the people who take care of us have stepped up, sometimes at the risk of their own health.
I think what is going to pull us through is not necessarily the sometimes confusing or confounding guidance from our leaders, but the common kindness and common sense that we all have relating to COVID safety precautions. That’s what I mean by the greater good.
Enjoy your holidays, be kind to each other and be aware how your actions might subject you or a loved one to exposure. What we do know about COVID is that it can affect anyone, in any situation. Stay as safe as possible; wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, but don’t let this pandemic ruin your holidays.
Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy.
Brian Manktelow
Lyons
Brian Manktelow represents the state's 130th Assembly District.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!