Letter: Do your part to help stop the spread

With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the uptick in COVID-19 cases here in the Finger Lakes and in all of New York threatens to upend our holidays this year. There are regulations that don’t make sense and that we don’t agree with, but there are other things we must do, because they are the right things.

For example, wearing a mask shows we take the possibility of contracting or spreading COVID seriously. We don’t want to risk being placed in “yellow zone” status and be subject to more restrictions and business or school closures.

To wear a mask means making a very small sacrifice. Don’t wear a mask because someone tells you it is mandatory; wear one to show respect for people around you and that your actions speak to the greater good and your wish to keep people safe.

This has been a difficult year that has stressed us out and has disturbed the normalcy of our lives. Yet, I am eternally grateful for the willingness of so many people who still put others first and consider their needs over their own. That means contributing to food pantries, volunteering to make masks and generally being there for our neighbors.