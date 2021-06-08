 Skip to main content
Letter: Dobrovosky is ideal choice for Skaneateles highway chief

Please join me in voting for Tim Dobrovosky for highway superintendent in the town of Skaneateles in the primary election on June 22.

Time is a lifelong resident of Skaneateles who I have had the pleasure of knowing for over 20 years. Tim is an honest and reliable individual who will be willing to put in the time and work necessary for this position.

I believe Tim’s lifelong experience as the owner of an excavation company and his employment in the town of Skaneateles makes him more than qualified for highway superintendent. He has the hands on experience and the managerial experience needed to handle the administrative duties.

I know Tim will listen to the concerns of the residents and offer creative solutions to any issues that may arise.

I will cast my vote for Tim Dobrovosky on June 22 and encourage you to do the same.

Tim Cowin

Skaneateles

