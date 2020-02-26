Letter: Dog-walking ruined by thoughtless owners

It was decided that Fingerlakes Mall will no longer allow dog walking. What has been a privilege and an incredible opportunity for many of us who have utilized this privilege, was ruined by a handful of people who were unable to see past their own thoughts of entitlement and disrespect. Blatant disregard for other people’s property, inability to clean up after themselves, and complete disregard for the safety and well-being of other dogs and humans utilizing this space.
The opportunity to freely walk our dogs in a large, warm and welcoming space has been an honor, an opportunity unlike any around here, and a privilege I, myself, never forgot.
Such blatant disregard for others, the space and the sheer gift it was to use it, blows my mind.
I cannot fathom having my dog defecate or urinate in any space public or in my home, without the instant thought and action to clean it up thoroughly. What must the homes of these people look like? Do you allow your dog to defecate freely in your own home and not clean it up? Do you just keep walking around it without a care in the world?
I can’t imagine a scenario where this would be acceptable behavior; I cannot fathom not having an instant instinct to clean it up.
I, myself, have cleaned up these situations within the mall that were not caused by my dog. But why is it my or anyone else’s responsibility to clean up after your dog? Why would that seem acceptable?
I have brought my dog to that mall every week since last April. I have utilized the trainer within the mall, and taken every opportunity available to work with and teach my pup how to behave in public spaces. If he wasn’t able to do so, I wouldn’t bring him to such a space.
But why isn’t this something others think of when they are bringing an aggressive, hyper-active, uncontrollable or insecure dogs to such a public venue? Why are you and your dog entitled so much that your dog is disruptive and dangerous to others who are not?
These entitled people, their inability to see past themselves and their blatant disrespect and disregard for anyone else is absolutely ridiculous.
So thank you ... you’ve ruined it for all of us!
Micki Hares
Auburn