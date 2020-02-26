Letter: Dog-walking ruined by thoughtless owners

It was decided that Fingerlakes Mall will no longer allow dog walking. What has been a privilege and an incredible opportunity for many of us who have utilized this privilege, was ruined by a handful of people who were unable to see past their own thoughts of entitlement and disrespect. Blatant disregard for other people’s property, inability to clean up after themselves, and complete disregard for the safety and well-being of other dogs and humans utilizing this space.

The opportunity to freely walk our dogs in a large, warm and welcoming space has been an honor, an opportunity unlike any around here, and a privilege I, myself, never forgot.

Such blatant disregard for others, the space and the sheer gift it was to use it, blows my mind.

I cannot fathom having my dog defecate or urinate in any space public or in my home, without the instant thought and action to clean it up thoroughly. What must the homes of these people look like? Do you allow your dog to defecate freely in your own home and not clean it up? Do you just keep walking around it without a care in the world?

I can’t imagine a scenario where this would be acceptable behavior; I cannot fathom not having an instant instinct to clean it up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}