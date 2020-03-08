Letter: Doing the right thing is worthwhile

Son: "Mama, there goes that man."
Mother: "He's back again, as always."
Man on the Street: "Excuse me, sir, we're doing a sort of survey here on what one's greatest accomplishments in life would entail. Would you care to comment?"
Commenter: "Yes, it's certainly a worthwhile subject. I'd say, for me, the greatest accomplishment would be to have lived my lifetime not only loving God but my fellow man, as well. That's pretty much what God expects from all of his children. It's easy to get sidetracked from doing it."
Man on the Street: "Very good. Thank you, sir, for commenting. Let me ask this lady over here. ... Excuse me, ma'am, we're conducting a mini sort-of survey today about what would be the greatest accomplishments in life that you would strive to achieve."
Lady: "Well, let me think about it for a minute. (After a minute) Yes, I would say for me that would be getting married, having kids, staying married and living to a ripe old age and have no harrowing experiences along the way."
Man on the Street: "Thank you, ma'am, thank you very much. ... Ah yes, excuse me, sir, we're conducting a survey on what would be the greatest accomplishment and foremost in life, in your opinion."
The man: "I'd like to accomplish as an important goal in my life always being able to do the right thing. You know, in life there's sometimes very difficult decisions. There are political decisions, religious decisions, family decisions, financial decisions, moral decisions. At the end of each day throughout life, I'd always try 100% to always make right decisions. Making bad ones would sadden me."
Man on the Street: "Very good. Thank you, sir. Let's go over to this woman and talk to her. Excuse me, ma'am, we're conducting a little survey about the biggest accomplishments to strive for in one's life. Would you care to give your thoughts on it?"
Woman: "My biggest accomplishment that I would like to achieve is that of striving to be the best that I should be morally, physically and financially. Being a really good Christian, being physically fit and having adequate finances."
Man on the Street: "Thank you very much. Looks like we're out of time here folks. Peace. I am out."
Murray Lynch
Auburn