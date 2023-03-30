What most of us know as the golden rule, “treat others the way you want them to treat you,” comes from a passage in the Bible, but other faith traditions have similar philosophies. This is my paraphrasing of some of them:

Buddhism: Do not hurt others with that which hurts you; Hinduism: Do nothing to others which, if done to you, would cause you pain; Islam: No one of you is a believer until he loves his brother as himself; Unitarian Universalism: We affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person.

I would like to ask people who are in a position of political authority, “When you are writing laws, is your motivation to make your community a better, safer place to live in, or are you trying to impose your opinions or beliefs on other people? If someone with a different opinion tried to impose their beliefs on you, how would you feel? And are you opposing a particular law, even if it may be a good one, because the people who fund your campaign do not like it?"

Some of the topics that continue to divide our country with the help of people in elected positions are the choice of a life partner, the autonomy of women, gender issues, race and ethnicity, immigration, and the proliferation of gun violence.

Since the cloak of Christianity seems to be used to gain support for many questionable laws, let me quote from Romans 13:8, “love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” Does the law you are proposing demonstrate love for others?

I will close with the first line from a song written by Sy and Jill-Jackson Miller, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” Lawmakers and voters, please keep this in mind as you decide which laws to support or oppose.

Joe Sarnicola

Auburn