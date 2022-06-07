Letter: Dollar stores are being greedy

A few weeks ago, I went into one to the local dollar stores and as usual, got carried away, and wound up buying 10 different items, instead of the five I came to buy.

At the check out, I handed the cashier $10.80. She looked at me and said, “sorry, but that’ll be $13.50 because the store increased its prices to $1.25 per item.”

Really, I said? And just bit my tongue and forked over $13.50.

Now mind you, 25 cents isn’t such a big deal but then, that’s a 25% increase, and that is a big deal!

Did your Social Security go up by 25%? Did you get a 25% raise in your pay? If so, don’t complain. However, if not, just maybe we have a right to complain about the dollar stores' 25% unwarranted increases.

We believe customers are being taken advantage of here and are being price gouged — like for gasoline and most food items.

Yes, inflation has hit everyone, especially us consumers very hard, who now have little choice but to pay at these much too high prices for clearance items that other businesses couldn’t sell and practically give their excess inventory away to these stores.

Let’s face it, these dollar stores don’t sell high-end quality merchandise.

Rather, they sell merchandise that other stores and manufacturers can’t sell and these dollar stores pick up a vast majority of their goods at rock bottom prices or fire sales.

So if these dollar stores are buying stuff at rock bottom prices, how can they justify a 25% increase? They can’t!

In my opinion, this is nothing but greedy price gouging and nothing more.

All of these dollar stores need to roll back their 25% increases, in that they are not justified by any logical reason except to make unjustified higher profits at the expense of consumers because they’re certainly not paying that much more (25%) for these products than before COVID-19 and inflation hit the fan.

In fact, these Dollar Stores need to do just like Kroger Co. and other grocery chains are doing, by asking various brands to “prove why higher prices are necessary” before accepting them and passing their outrageous increases unto us consumers.

Yep. It’s still your money.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

