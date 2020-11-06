Letter: Don O'Brien leaves a wonderful legacy

I was saddened to read The Citizen’s Nov. 1 obituary of Auburn native Donald O’Brien. He ranks as one of the more important early influencers on my life, for which I remain grateful. I spent a month under his wise tutelage when he served as the director of the Counselor-in-Training program at Camp Y-Owasco just about 50 years ago. I’ve carried with me ever since several important lessons about taking personal responsibility both for ensuring the safety, growth and well-being of others and for one’s own actions.

But Don remains just as memorable for the always-spirited manner in which he led campers and staff during several summers as director of the Auburn YMCA’s Willowbrook-Edgewater Day Camp and Y-Owasco, most notably for the boisterous greeting that he employed to open every full-camp gathering around the flagpole or in middle of the dining hall: “Howdy Campers!” It still rings loud and clear. His love of working with young people and the outdoors and his appreciation of the culture of the Native Americans who once populated the upstate region were ever on display during our summer camp years.

I’d only been in contact with Don a couple of times in the many years since, but in reading about his professional life, I can only imagine he made a marked difference on thousands of young lives over time.

Jay P. Goldman

Silver Spring, Maryland

