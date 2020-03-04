Letter: Don't be tricked by the Democrats

Everything that I state henceforth has absolutely no hidden meaning or motive and everything is in fact, true and verifiable. So this is what I want you to do. Pick a number. Literally any number. Now add the next number going up to that. Now add nine then divide by two. Finally subtract the original number. Your answer is five. The number you chose was of your own freewill nor was it manipulated in any way, shape or form.

Now here's the kicker. I've done nothing but lie and tell mistruths for the last 100 words. This is called mentalism. A magician just controlled your thoughts without you even knowing it from a newspaper article. A newspaper article, folks. You are being lied to politically. Every single thing the left does, they swing on the POTUS. They lie, cheat and steal. They push their own party's agenda without the American people in mind at all. Not one iota do they care about you. Look at what the Emperor is doing with his office in New York. Very few and far between does somebody from the left put the people into their policies. They are politicians. This is what they do. The POTUS isn't a politician. He actually delivers on his campaign promises. He has been accused of trying to destroy the country and the constitution by socialists.

