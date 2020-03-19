Letter: Don't ever feel like you are alone

Do not hesitate to contact your parish for the Sacrament of Reconciliation or the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick.

Always call a priest in cases of serious illness or danger of death.

The church is a family, the family of God. We are not a club that meets for an hour a week. Though it is crushing that we cannot gather together for the holy sacrifice of the Mass and together worship God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, the Mass will remain offered daily for you and your intentions. Graces will still flow from God Almighty, who will never fail to give to those who ask the living water to quench our real spiritual thirst.

While social distancing will prevent the spread of COVID-19, do whatever you can to also prevent the terrible disease of loneliness and isolation. Stay in touch with family and friends. Don't be afraid to ask for help. You are not alone!

We are still the church, here to pray for you, help where we can, and help connect you with others who can help. The love of Jesus Christ will keep us together, and guide us through any trial! You are not alone!

The Rev. Justin Miller

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0