Letter: Don't ever feel like you are alone

As did Rochester's Bishop Thomas Hickey during the 1918 influenza pandemic, current Bishop Salvatore Matano has suspended public Mass at diocesan Catholic churches until further notice.
St. Mary's Church (15 Clark St.) and SS. Mary and Martha Parish (St. Francis Church, 303 Clark St; St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St.) church remain open for private prayer and devotions.
This is a shock to all of us, but the only way to comply with local government restrictions and ongoing medical advice.
Priests will offer private Masses without the presence of the faithful, and fulfill all scheduled Mass intentions. At this time weddings and funerals will still continue in accord with state limits on crowd capacity.
Our parishes made it through in 1918, and the Lord is infinitely more powerful than any virus.
Stay connected with daily and weekly worship!
Catholic radio at 88.7FM has Catholic Mass at 8 a.m. every day. EWTN cable channel (Spectrum channel 44) has Mass televised daily at 8 a.m. and noon. There are also many Catholic parishes that have livestreamed or recently recorded Masses on YouTube, like https://tinyurl.com/vroxmrr.
It's always possible to make a Spiritual Communion if you cannot receive the Holy Eucharist: https://tinyurl.com/tyn8zmp.
Do not hesitate to contact your parish for the Sacrament of Reconciliation or the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick.
Always call a priest in cases of serious illness or danger of death.
The church is a family, the family of God. We are not a club that meets for an hour a week. Though it is crushing that we cannot gather together for the holy sacrifice of the Mass and together worship God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, the Mass will remain offered daily for you and your intentions. Graces will still flow from God Almighty, who will never fail to give to those who ask the living water to quench our real spiritual thirst.
While social distancing will prevent the spread of COVID-19, do whatever you can to also prevent the terrible disease of loneliness and isolation. Stay in touch with family and friends. Don't be afraid to ask for help. You are not alone!
We are still the church, here to pray for you, help where we can, and help connect you with others who can help. The love of Jesus Christ will keep us together, and guide us through any trial! You are not alone!
The Rev. Justin Miller
Auburn