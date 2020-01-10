Awhile ago The Citizen newspaper printed a letter that I submitted which read, in part: "Apparently the same person who told Trump that Lincoln was a Republican has informed Trump that no sitting president who sought re-election during time of war has ever been defeated. So the same Electoral College system that gave us George W. Bush has inflicted upon us Donald J. Trump who will likely give us a new bogus war to fight ... this time on Iran." I stated that Trump would find a way to provoke a war on Iran and he has now done so by ordering the assassination of Iran's top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. How would we react if our Secretary of Defense was assassinated on an order from Iran's leader? Trump did so allegedly based upon intel that Soleimani was planning an attack and was an "immanent threat." Sound familiar? By the way, aren't those the same intel agencies that Trump criticized for President Bush's war on Iraq, the ones whose intel Trump summarily dismissed when they told him that Russia interfered with the 2016 election and will do so again in 2020?
Isn't it ironic that the man who sold himself to us on the premise that he's a great deal maker refuses to use diplomacy and instead counts on threats and belligerence. Wasn't his deal-making ability supposed to be the sole thing that made up for his total lack of experience? As President George W. Bush once stumbled to say: “There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again." We'll soon see if Americans can be "fooled again."
Thomas Hanley
Fulton