Letter: Donald Trump should not be our president

It is becoming more and more obvious to more and more Americans that Donald Trump is not a good president. As Bob Woodward of Watergate fame has said of Mr. Trump: "His not a good fit for the job."

As an Army veteran, I viewed President Trump with disdain when he said that John McCain was not a war hero. Mr. Trump said "I like guys that don't get captured." This from a man who got five deferments for "bone spurs." He was on his college baseball team, he played tennis and golf, but couldn't go through basic training for the military.

John McCain's plane was shot down over North Vietnam. As he lay on the ground with a broken right arm, a broken left arm and a broken right leg, the North Vietnamese army found him and bayoneted him in his good leg. They then brought him in and tortured him. He stayed in captivity for five years and refused to go home until all of his fellow prisoners were released.

Was Mr. Trump a good businessman? The reality is that Donald Trump went bankrupt six times in the real estate business and is now facing loans that are coming due for hundreds of millions of dollars that he doesn't have.