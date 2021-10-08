Letter: Donations of warm clothing needed

There are children (of all ages), adults, veterans, homeless, disabled, seniors out here who are going to be needing help still. That's right, as it's starting to get cold out here again, they are going to be looking for warmer things. If you're clearing out your homes, you might not need a jacket, gloves (or mittens), hats, boots, yes, even a warm blanket that can maybe help someone stay warm this year. Let's all do our part. Be sure to clean them, as well, before you donate. Take them where they will go to people that will use them and be thankful for your help.