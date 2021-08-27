Letter: Don't be blind to the dangerous virus

Many Americans are confused about the need to mask up. (The alarming "news" this past week about the "fiasco" associated with the war ending in Afghanistan is adding even more confusion!)

The most recent poll shows that “as the delta variant rages, more schools and districts adopt masks and vaccination requirements and the nation's hospitals once again fill to maximum capacity,” according to the Associated Press. The majority of Americans are now vaccinated, “but there are about a quarter of Americans who oppose the measures.”

Obviously policy gaps exist and people sometimes don't want mandates ... their reasons vary. I even heard: “I'm a President Trump 'supporter' and he said it was a hoax and I believe him!” (Said at a rally in South Carolina on Feb. 28, 2020 ... he called it “the new hoax.”) Many are even ignoring the fact that doctors who are the supporters of masks – wearing them themselves – are telling their patients they should be worn!

A person's "liberty" being denied is often an excuse and it appears many have forgotten that hundreds of thousands have died in wars so that the rest of us now have our freedom/liberty! (Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger's message this week said it best: “liberty means there's also responsibilities associated with it!”)