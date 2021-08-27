Letter: Don't be blind to the dangerous virus

Many Americans are confused about the need to mask up. (The alarming "news" this past week about the "fiasco" associated with the war ending in Afghanistan is adding even more confusion!)
The most recent poll shows that “as the delta variant rages, more schools and districts adopt masks and vaccination requirements and the nation's hospitals once again fill to maximum capacity,” according to the Associated Press. The majority of Americans are now vaccinated, “but there are about a quarter of Americans who oppose the measures.”
Obviously policy gaps exist and people sometimes don't want mandates ... their reasons vary. I even heard: “I'm a President Trump 'supporter' and he said it was a hoax and I believe him!” (Said at a rally in South Carolina on Feb. 28, 2020 ... he called it “the new hoax.”) Many are even ignoring the fact that doctors who are the supporters of masks – wearing them themselves – are telling their patients they should be worn!
A person's "liberty" being denied is often an excuse and it appears many have forgotten that hundreds of thousands have died in wars so that the rest of us now have our freedom/liberty! (Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger's message this week said it best: “liberty means there's also responsibilities associated with it!”)
Many are now telling us – after days and weeks in an ICU – who didn't get the shots they wished they had! (We also know that the vast majority of millions who died weren't vaccinated.)
In my letter to the editor of July 14, I said “for the sake of the children, get the shot!” (That was before we were seeing any of them in hospitals but within the last few weeks their numbers are now growing at an alarming rate!)
It is indeed obvious ... “there are none so blind as those who refuse to recognize the truth!” How sad and how frightening it is that so many Americans chose to ignore the truth!
And as it relates to the war ending in Afghanistan, there was an established/known date that we would pull out! How could anyone predict that despite the fact we spent all those years there, providing the trillions of dollars to train their men to defend their own country, even giving them all the equipment they'd need, and they didn't even fight back! What a major disappointment!
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn